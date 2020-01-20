New appointment to Debenhams parent company board

Debenhams Group has appointed former Pimkie interim CEO Beatrice Lafon as non-executive director of Celine Jersey Topco Limited, the parent company of the Debenhams Group of operating companies.

Lafon has worked in a wide variety of retail and turnaround situations. She was most recently interim CEO at European fashion retailer Pimkie between October 2018 and September 2019. Before that, she Lafon spent five years at Claire’s Accessories, where she held the role of CEO. She has also held interim CEO roles at TJ Hughes, Etam Group and Animal.

Laofon is currently a non-executive director at Solent Group, a multi-category design and distribution business, and at European womenswear retailer Orsay.

“I am so pleased that Beatrice has agreed to join our board,” Mark Gifford, chairman of Celine Jersey Topco Limited, said. “Her variety of experience and track record of turnaround expertise brings another dimension to the Group. We continue to strengthen the board to support Stefaan and the operational team with wide-ranging skills and knowledge and strategic perspective. Having made good progress in our restructuring plans and with our supportive investor group and access to substantial funding, Debenhams is well set to implement a turnaround.”