New executive director at John Lewis

The John Lewis Partnership has appointed former McKinsey & Company partner Nina Bhatia to the new role of executive director of strategy and commercial development.

Bhatia spent 22 years at global consulting firm McKinsey & Company from 1987 to 2010. Since then she spent five years at British Gas as managing director of commercial and connected homes from 2010 to 2015, and most recently was managing director of connected home business Hive from July 2015 to 2018.

Bhatia will join the Partnership’s new executive team on 17 February, reporting to chairman Sharon White.

The team is part of John Lewis Partnership’s move to operate John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners as a single business.

White, who took over from former chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield this week, said: “Nina brings tremendous commercial and strategic experience and will play a crucial role as part of the newly-formed Future Partnership Executive team.”

The new board as of 3 February comprises Patrick Lewis, executive director of finance; Tracey Killen, executive director of people; Andrew Murphy, executive director of operations and Bérangère Michel, executive director of customer service. The company is yet to appoint a trading director.

