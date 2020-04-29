New executive director role at John Lewis

The John Lewis Partnership is recruiting for the role of executive director at department store John Lewis and its sister supermarket, Waitrose, to build on its new management structure.

The partnership announced last year that there would no longer be divisional boards or separate management directors for John Lewis and Waitrose. Instead, seven new director roles were introduced to be responsible for the whole partnership. Chairman Sharon White said she would receive the structure in March

The retailer has now announced the new roles of executive director, Waitrose, and executive director, John Lewis.

White said: “These new executive director roles at Waitrose and John Lewis will allow us to get the best of both worlds out of our new management structure. We’ll have all the benefits of bringing together activities that are best organised pan-Partnership and reducing duplication, while still recognising that there are important differences in the way you run a department store and a supermarket.”

James Bailey has been appointed to the Waitrose role. He joins today from Sainsbury’s, where he was buying director for grocery.

The recruitment for the new John Lewis executive director is still under way.

The business said: ”The new roles build on the changes to the management structure unveiled last year to create a single partnership. This involved replacing the separate management boards for John Lewis and Waitrose with a single executive team and bringing together functions such as customer service, strategy, finance, supply chain, property and HR.”