New "gender neutral" showcase announced for London Fashion Week

In reaction to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, London Fashion Week will merge its womenswear and menswear schedules in a new digital format.

Branded as a gender-neutral London Fashion Week, the digital showcase will run from 12 to 14 June, via the organisation’s website.

Chief executive of the British Fashion Council (BFC), Caroline Rush, commented: ”The current pandemic is leading us all to reflect more poignantly on the society we live in and how we want to live our lives and build businesses when we get through this. The other side of this crisis, we hope will be about sustainability, creativity and product that you value, respect, cherish.

”By creating a cultural fashion week platform, we are adapting digital innovation to best fit our needs today and something to build on as a global showcase for the future. Designers will be able to share their stories, and for those that have them, their collections, with a wider global community; we hope that as well as personal perspectives on this difficult time, there will be inspiration in bucketloads. It is what British fashion is known for.”

The platform, for both trade and consumer audiences, will offer interviews, podcasts, designer diaries, webinars and digital showrooms from designers, creatives, artists and brand partners.

The BFC has secured a number of new digital brands partners, including Amazon Launchpad, Facebook, Google, Instagram and YouTube.

The new digital format is scheduled to run on what would have been London Fashion Week Men’s original dates, and the BFC stated that it wil be merging womenswear and menswear shows for the next 12 months, set to include the womenswear shows which are currently 18-22 September.