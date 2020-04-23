New government measures to stop 'aggressive' rent collection

The government has banned the use of ”aggressive” debt recovery tactics by landlords to collect unpaid rent during the coronavirus crisis.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has set out the temporary ban of statutory demands and winding up orders where a company cannot pay their bills due to coronavirus.

A statutory rent demand issued by the landlord gives retailers 21 days in which to pay their owed rent, at which point if they still have not paid, they can be legally classed as insolvent. Similarly, a winding-up petition is a legal notice made by a creditor to the court, asking for a company to be liquidated under the belief that it is insolvent. Proceeds of this liquidation can then be used to reimburse creditors.

The temporary ban of both is to be included in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill announced earlier this month.

The government is also preventing landlords using Commercial Rent Arrears Recovery (CRAR) to collect rent unless they are owned 90 days of unpaid rent. CRAR allows a landlord to collect overdue rent without the need for a court order.

Sharma said: ”I know that like all businesses they are under pressure, but I would urge them to show forbearance to their tenants. I am also taking steps to ensure the minority of landlords using aggressive tactics to collect their rents can no longer do so while the COVID-19 emergency continues.”

The government has said the temporary emergency measures are “designed to acknowledge the pressures landlords are facing while encouraging cooperation in the spirit of fair commercial practice”.

“Rents are a huge burden for retailers that must be paid even when shops are closed,” said chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, Helen Dickinson. ”We have raised this problem with government and today’s announcement protects firms who – during these extraordinary times – are unable to meet their rent obligations.

”We thank Alok Sharma for his swift action, which will give retailers some vital relief and help safeguard millions of jobs all across the country. We look forward to the finer details, however, it is clear the government is listening and willing to act.”

However, Vivienne King, chief executive of Revo, the representative body for the UK retail property sector said the new measures may be abused be retailers to not pay rent owed.

She said: ”We represent both retailers and property owners, and are acutely aware of the severe pressure on both constituents as the lack of turnover from trading impacts on the payment of rent, which travels all the way up through the payment chain, ultimately to savers and pensioners.

“We know most owners and occupiers are taking the pragmatic view and working together in a constructive dialogue about rent obligations.

“However, the moratorium on evictions, while well-intended, has been exploited by some well-capitalised businesses as a rent holiday. A moratorium on winding up petitions and statutory demands removes the incentive of last resort for property owners and there is every reason to fear it will also be used in the same way.

“We urgently call on government to disabuse this misinterpretation and instead, back the proposal offered by Revo, the BPF and the BRC to underwrite rents in support of retailers, property owners and their lenders through what is a desperate time for the high street.”