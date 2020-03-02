New John Lewis boss plans strategic review

The new chairman of John Lewis, Dame Sharon White, is readying a strategic review of the business as the retailer prepares to release its full-year results later this week.

White, who replaced Sir Charlie Mayfield earlier this month, is understood to be in talks with consultancies including McKinsey about the review, The Sunday Times reports.

John Lewis could write down the value of its 50 bricks-and-mortar stores by millions of pounds when it unveils its results on Thursday, according to the newspaper. The review could also examine the retailer’s Never Knowingly Undersold price promise.

White warned “difficult decisions” would lie ahead during a handover speech last month.

John Lewis Partnership swung to a loss of £25.9m in the half year ended 27 July 2019, down from an £800,000 profit during the same period last year.