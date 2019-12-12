New Look appoints CEO

New Look has announced that COO Nigel Oddy will step into the CEO role in the new year.

Oddy, who was appointed COO in April, will take the top job from 1 January.

Alistair McGeorge, who has been executive chairman since November, will become non-executive chairman.

McGeorge said: ”With the financial restructuring and customer strategy review complete, and as we focus on our retailing excellence, now is the right time for Nigel to become New Look’s CEO and for me to assume a non-executive role in my capacity as chairman. New Look is a great brand with an exciting future, and I look forward to continuing to support, encourage and challenge Nigel and the wider team.

“Nigel has been running the business operationally since he joined us and in a short space of time has made significant improvements to our buying, product, supply chain and omnichannel offer. As I have said before, his experience will be a great asset as we continue our transformation, which I am confident we are well positioned to deliver.”