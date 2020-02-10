Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

New Look founder invests in rental platform

10 February 2020By

Full screenHurr pop up (3)

Rental platform Hurr Collective has secured investment from New Look founder Tom Singh and Roger Devlin, the founder of house builder Persimmon in its latest round of fundraising.

The platform, which was co-founded by Drapers 30 under 30 rising star Victoria Prew in 2018, aims to become the “Airbnb” of fashion and offers peer to peer clothing rental. The investment from Singh and Devlin came last September, according to The Sunday Times.

Hurr is set to launch a six month pop-up shop in Selfridges Oxford Street this week. The space will feature 200 styles on rotation, as well as acting as a drop off space for those returning borrowed items. The launch follows a successful pop-up shop which Hurr hosted in Belgravia at the end of 2019.

