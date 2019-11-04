Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

New Look Girl store opens at Bluewater

4 November 2019By

New Look has replaced its former menswear store at Kent’s Bluewater shopping centre with its first store specifically for its girlswear ranges. 

The shop, which opened this weekend, stocks collections for girls aged nine to 15. 

It replaces the former New Look menswear store after the business axed its menswear stores as part of its turnaround earlier this year. 

The new opening coincides with the reopening of New Look’s mainline Bluewater store, which has been refurbished. 

A New Look spokesman said: “We regularly trial new initiatives and store formats, and can confirm we are trialling a standalone New Look Girl store in Bluewater selling our 915 range of the latest styles in girls’ clothing.”

At this stage, Drapers understands the move is not part of any wider strategy. 

