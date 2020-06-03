Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

New Look in landlord talks over turnover-based deals

3 June 2020By

Full screen3081631 jan 2019 new look 2

High street fashion chain New Look has begun talks with landlords to negotiate turnover-based rents across its store portfolio. 

The business has appointed property agencies CBRE and CWM to negotiate a switch to turnover-based deals for the majority of its 500 UK and Irish stores. 

New Look is among a raft of other retailers looking to change their rent terms to reflect individual stores’ turnovers including H&M Group and Frasers Group. 

The move comes ahead of the next rent quarter deadline at the end of June. At the previous March deadline New Look joined other retailers in asking landlords asked for a three-month rent holiday 

The retailer also cancelled all orders with suppliers and pushed back payment terms “indefinitely”, to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in April. 

A New Look spokesman said: “As we look towards beginning to safely reopen stores, we can confirm we are in discussions with landlords regarding rental arrangements which fairly reflect the retail operating environment.”

Institutional landlord Intu Properties has predicted a fall in £180m fall in rents collection for 2020, reflecting the impact of coronavirus on the property sector. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • high street shoppers regent street

    Coronavirus rent concessions: who's asked for what

    25 March 2020

    As retailers today face the quarter-year rent deadline, Drapers provides a rundown of the rent concessions requests already put to landlords as a result of the coronavirus crisis. 

  • Life of leisure: London Designer Outlet (bottom left) will join outlets such as Bicester Village (left). Gunwharf Quays (above) has upped its fashion off

    Hammerson: Bicester withstanding Covid-19

    25 February 2020

    Amid media speculation of a decrease in Chinese visitors, Hammerson has assured Drapers that the performance of its designer outlet Bicester Village has not been “significantly” affected by the Covid-19 coronavirus . 

  • Debenhams Canterbury closure

    Debenhams prepares for fresh administration

    3 April 2020

    Debenhams is preparing to file a notice of intention to appoint administrators as early as next week, as it continues to struggle amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

  • Meadowhall 0119 006 min

    Retail and leisure developments 'mothballed'

    1 June 2020

    Retail developments are likely to be reviewed and possibly “mothballed” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, as landlords – faced with reduced incomes – reassess the viability of combined retail and leisure schemes operating under social-distancing restrictions, property experts have warned. 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.