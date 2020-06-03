New Look in landlord talks over turnover-based deals

High street fashion chain New Look has begun talks with landlords to negotiate turnover-based rents across its store portfolio.

The business has appointed property agencies CBRE and CWM to negotiate a switch to turnover-based deals for the majority of its 500 UK and Irish stores.

New Look is among a raft of other retailers looking to change their rent terms to reflect individual stores’ turnovers including H&M Group and Frasers Group.

The move comes ahead of the next rent quarter deadline at the end of June. At the previous March deadline New Look joined other retailers in asking landlords asked for a three-month rent holiday

The retailer also cancelled all orders with suppliers and pushed back payment terms “indefinitely”, to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in April.

A New Look spokesman said: “As we look towards beginning to safely reopen stores, we can confirm we are in discussions with landlords regarding rental arrangements which fairly reflect the retail operating environment.”

Institutional landlord Intu Properties has predicted a fall in £180m fall in rents collection for 2020, reflecting the impact of coronavirus on the property sector.