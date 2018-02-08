New Look MD Danny Barrasso departs

Womenswear is a tough market to be in right now, and the difficulties faced by some high street players – most recently East and New Look – underline the importance of having a clearly defined proposition.
The Drapers Digital Festival 2018 will be the world’s largest gathering of fashion ecommerce and digital professionals. Over 700 attendees attend the festival to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future. Book your place now and enter the awards
Julia Jaconelli’s eye for unique product and knowledge of her customers has led premium womenswear independent Courtyard to 20 years of success – and the award for Best Womenswear Independent at last year’s Drapers Independents Awards.
In an overcrowded womenswear market, versatile, quality product and a positive in-store experience are vital.
