New Look Poland files for bankruptcy

New Look Poland has filed for bankruptcy, putting 130 jobs at risk.

The retailer, which operates 19 stores in Poland, today filed for bankruptcy proceedings with the district court for the capital city of Warsaw in Warsaw, X Commercial Division for Bankruptcy and Restructuring Affairs.

The business concluded it is unable to keep trading following a review of its financial and trading position.

It added that it has not achieved the necessary profitability to continue its ongoing operations on a standalone basis.

The business will continue trading while awaiting the appointment of a trustee.

As previously announced, New Look has been reviewing its non-core international markets. This strategic review is ongoing.

In January New Look Belgium filed for insolvency and the retailer announced in October that it was closing its 120 stores in China.