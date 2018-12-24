Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

New Look seeks to cut debt

24 December 2018By

Full screenNew look in china

New Look is reportedly planning to cut its £1.3bn debt in the new year, as tough trading continues.

The retailer has engaged advisers to come up with a solution to its debt problem, the Mail on Sunday reported, and is considering a debt-for-equity swap, whereby bondholders would be offered shares in the business.

This year New Look underwent a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) and closed its Chinese business in a bid to cut costs.

You might also like...

