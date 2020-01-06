New marketing chief for Debenhams

Debenhams has appointed former British Airways global head of brands and marketing Abigail Comber as its new chief marketing officer.

Comber spent 16 years at the airline business, most recently as head of customer experience and global head of brands and marketing from August 2017 to May 2018.

Since then she has held interim marketing roles at Oyster Yachts and aerospace and defence company L3 Technologies. She will start her role at Debenhams on 7 January.

Debenhams CEO Stefaan Vansteenkiste said: ”Abigail’s track record speaks for itself and her experience and understanding of customer engagement and developing digital service initiatives will be particularly important as we continue to work on transforming Debenhams into a business that can compete effectively in the rapidly-changing retail environment.”