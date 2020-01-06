New marketing chief for Debenhams

Debenhams has appointed former British Airways global head of brands and marketing Abigail Comber as its new chief marketing officer.
Comber spent 16 years at the airline business, most recently as head of customer experience and global head of brands and marketing from August 2017 to May 2018.
Since then she has held interim marketing roles at Oyster Yachts and aerospace and defence company L3 Technologies. She will start her role at Debenhams on 7 January.
Debenhams CEO Stefaan Vansteenkiste said: ”Abigail’s track record speaks for itself and her experience and understanding of customer engagement and developing digital service initiatives will be particularly important as we continue to work on transforming Debenhams into a business that can compete effectively in the rapidly-changing retail environment.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.