New men's tailoring indie to launch

Business partners Mike Baxter and Angela Atkin, who both formerly worked for designer independent store Psyche in Middlesbrough, are starting the new venture together. Baxter has been in the industry for 42 years, most recently working as a tailoring buyer at Psyche for the past 15. Atkin worked as superviser and merchandiser at Psyche for 25 years.

The 600 sq ft store will stock suits retailing between £100 and £300. Baxter believes the price range reflects “lifestyle changes” people are going through, saying the days are gone when “guys were quite happy to spend £700 on a suit”. It will stock brands House of Cavani, Antique Roque, Douglas & Grahame Spin and Paul Andrew.

Baxter believes his and Atkin’s “wealth of knowledge” will stand them in good stead to execute what he describes as a “five-year plan to expand dramatically or retire, who knows?”

“Our decision to go it alone in business came about with a discussion Ang and I had regarding our future in a fast pace environment like Psyche, and we wanted to go back to old-school principles and customer service. The store is aimed at the more fashion-conscious look with a classical twist, and everything will be in place by the end of next week.”