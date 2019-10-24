New M&S stores director U-turns on role

Marks & Spencer’s newly appointed stores director, David Lepley, will no longer be joining the company, after being offered a bigger role to stay at Morrissons.

M&S only announced Lepley’s appointment internally last month. However, after agreeing to the role it is understood that he has decided to stay at Morrisons following the offer of a role more senior than his current operations director position.

Lepley was due to start the role, which encompassed both fashion and food, next month.

Drapers understands the UK retailer is already speaking to new candidates.

Lepley has been at Morrisons for three and half years, joining as store replenishment director in 2016 before being promoted to operations director in February 2017. Before this, he spent 11 and a half years at Asda.