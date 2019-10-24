Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

New M&S stores director U-turns on role

24 October 2019By

Full screenMs westfield 041108

Marks & Spencer’s newly appointed stores director, David Lepley, will no longer be joining the company, after being offered a bigger role to stay at Morrissons.

M&S only announced Lepley’s appointment internally last month. However, after agreeing to the role it is understood that he has decided to stay at Morrisons following the offer of a role more senior than his current operations director position.

Lepley was due to start the role, which encompassed both fashion and food, next month. 

Drapers understands the UK retailer is already speaking to new candidates. 

Lepley has been at Morrisons for three and half years, joining as store replenishment director in 2016 before being promoted to operations director in February 2017. Before this, he spent 11 and a half years at Asda. 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.