Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

New partner for H&M-backed sustainability intiative

21 December 2018By

Full screenHm aw 18

TreeToTextile, a sustainable initiative to develop new fibres backed by the H&M Group, Ikea and entrepreneur Lars Stigsson, has partnered with renewable packaging expert Stora Enso.

The TreetoTextile process takes renewable raw materials from forests and turns the cellulose into a textile fibre. The process uses less energy and chemicals and has been tested in a pilot in Sweden. Production of the fibre will now be scaled up at a Stora Enso facility.

Both H&M and Ikea plan to use the fibre in their products once it has been tested, as well as making it available for other retailers to use throughout their supply chains.

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.