New partner for H&M-backed sustainability intiative

TreeToTextile, a sustainable initiative to develop new fibres backed by the H&M Group, Ikea and entrepreneur Lars Stigsson, has partnered with renewable packaging expert Stora Enso.
The TreetoTextile process takes renewable raw materials from forests and turns the cellulose into a textile fibre. The process uses less energy and chemicals and has been tested in a pilot in Sweden. Production of the fibre will now be scaled up at a Stora Enso facility.
Both H&M and Ikea plan to use the fibre in their products once it has been tested, as well as making it available for other retailers to use throughout their supply chains.
