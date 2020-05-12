New private equity owner for TM Lewin

British menswear brand TM Lewin has been snapped up by London based private equity firm SCP.

SCP has acquired the shirtmaker, from its current owner Bain Capital, via its subsidiary acquisition vehicle Torque Brands.

The vehicle has been set up by SCP to “acquire a portfolio of complementary British brands into one centralised shared services platform”.



The sale was handled by corporate finance firm Alantra.

It comes after TM Lewin asked for bidders to make offers for the business last month.

James Cox, managing partner of SCP said: “We wholeheartedly believe that specialist vertical-specific British brands, such as TM Lewin, will continue to hold a premier position in the eyes of the global consumer, and look forward to the challenge of helping the company adapt to the rapidly changing retail landscape.”

The SCP team also includes ex-Harrods MD Paul Taylor and ex-Asda chief executive Allan Leighton, who has also sat on the board of luxury department store Selfridges.

TM Lewin currently trades from 66 stores in the UK, all of which have been forced to close under the government-enforced lockdown.

It is understood that around 650 of the company’s 700 staff have been furloughed under the government’s coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. Those remaining are from the business’ digital operations and supply chain teams.

Brad Palmer, a managing director at Bain Capital, said: “We have supported TM Lewin since 2015 and, together with the team, have continued to build this venerable British brand.

“Notwithstanding the challenges facing the retail sector, and most recently from Covid-19, since our ownership, the business now has a true multi-channel business in the UK across stores and online, a large and loyal customer base and an even stronger brand proposition.”