New rules to challenge “throwaway” culture

11 March 2020By

New rules from the European Commission could put an end to “throwaway” culture of products that are used briefly and then binned.

The regulations will apply to items including textiles and packaging, the BBC has reported. They will ensure that products are designed and manufactured so they last and are able to be repaired.

It is believed the proposals will apply to the UK, despite Brexit.

A strategy document from the European Union said: “We must move away from the age-old model of taking from the ground to make products, which we then use and throw away.

“We need to revolutionise the way we design, make, use and get rid of things by incentivising our industry.”

