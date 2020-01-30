Edinburgh St James has announced five new fashion retail signings, including & Other Stories and Mango, ahead of its launch in October.

They comprise H&M, Mango, & Other Stories, Russell & Bromley and JD Sports.

Nuveen Real Estate’s 1.7m sq ft Edinburgh St James development, located in the heart of the Scottish city, combines 850,000 sq ft of retail with a W Hotel, 152 flats and 30 restaurants. Its first phase will open in October.

H&M has taken a 27,000 sq ft store across two floors. Mango’s 5,000 sq ft store is its first outside London to stock full ranges for women, men and children. It is also the brand’s second store in Scotland.

Meanwhile, & Other Stories makes its Scottish debut with a 5,900 sq ft store.

The new brands join Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius and Next, in addition to John Lewis which has refurbished its existing Leith Street store to launch as the development’s anchor.

“These latest signings underline our vision for Edinburgh St James which is to bring greater choice to both the residents of and visitors to Edinburgh”, Chris Pyne, leasing director at Edinburgh St James, said. “Our vision is to secure brands new to the city and Scotland, and significantly larger stores showcasing the most comprehensive product ranges available, within the very best of retail design and innovation.”

Drapers visited the development in September to investigate its offering and Edinburgh’s strength as a retail city.