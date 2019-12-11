New supply chain boss for M&S

Marks & Spencer has appointed Adidas’s Paul Babbs to take charge of its supply chain, in a bid to revive its clothing division.

Babbs will join the business next spring as chief supply chain officer, the same role he has held at Adidas since July 2017. He joined the German sportswear giant in 2007 following seven years at Kraft Foods.

In September, Drapers revealed that Babbs’ predecessor, Gordon Mowat, was leaving M&S as the retailer sought to “move faster to address long-standing issues in the supply chain”.

It came after managing director of clothing and home Jill MacDonald exited in July.

M&S blamed “the shape of buy and supply chain issues” for a 7.8% slump in clothing and home revenue for the six months to 28 September. Profit before tax and adjusted items dropped 17.1% from £213m to £176.5m.