New UK footwear trade show to launch

A new footwear trade show called Sole Fashion will take place in Coventry’s Ricoh Arena on 16 and 17 February.

Brands signed up to the event include Rieker, Josef Seibel, HB Shoes, Hush Puppies, Skechers, Rocket Dog and Crocs.

The biannual exhibition has been organised by Penny Robinson, former event director at Birmingham-based trade show Moda.

All footwear brands will exhibit in The Ericsson Hall at Ricoh Arena. In future the show may expand to include clothing and accessories in other areas of the complex. The second edition of Sole Fashion will take place on Sunday 9 and Monday 10 August 2020.

“There is still a strong desire for the industry to showcase their collections each season. However, participating brands demand to see a realistic return on investment,” said Robinson.“The cost-effective and clear pricing of stands makes Sole Fashion more accessible, attracting new and lapsed UK trade show exhibitors and resulting in an unmissable industry event. It will be strongly focused on delivering the key retailers from the UK and Irish market and creating a fresh and exciting platform for people to do business. The reaction so far from some very notable footwear industry figures has been extremely positive.”

Chris Gorrod, UK managing director for Brevitt Rieker said: “Businesses are always looking for alternative routes to market in these challenging trading conditions. However, nothing can replace an industry gathering each season where we can meet our customers and present our latest products to new and existing retailers.

“I feel [Sole Fashion] addresses the current needs of the industry from both a supplier and retailer perspective, the timing of this collaboration is perfect. A prestigious venue like the Ricoh Arena will provide an impressive new backdrop for our industry event.”

Josef Seibel UK managing director Martin Ingram added: “The proposition of a new venue, a focused two-day format and most importantly, a viable return on investment, makes the event very interesting for us.”