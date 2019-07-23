New womenswear brand Nason’s romantic, vintage approach

Inspired by historical design and vintage items, Nason London is a new womenswear brand with a darkly romantic, feminine aesthetic.

The collection combines tailoring with fluid dresses and printed floral separates. Highlights include a floral slip dress, polka-dot maxi-dress and an intricately embroidered blazer.

The products are created using luxury fabrics with silk and lace embellishments. Screen printed floral fabrics are also core to the collection.

Founded by Mel Nason, a former designer at Asos, New Look and River Island and graduate of the London College of Fashion and Central Saint Martins, the brand picked up its first stockist for autumn 19, The Shop at the Bluebird in Covent Garden, London.

Wholesale prices range from £109 for blouses to £208 for dresses; contact@nasonlondon.com; nasonlondon.com