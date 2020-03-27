Next halts online operations

Next has announced the temprarily closure of its website, warehouse and distribution operations.

A statement said: “Next has listened very carefully to its colleagues working in warehousing and distribution operations to fulfil online orders. It is clear that many increasingly feel they should be at home in the current climate.

“Next has therefore taken the difficult decision to temporarily close its online, warehousing and distribution operations from Thursday 26 March 2020. Next will not be taking any more online orders after this time until further notice.”

Last week, Next chief executive Lord Wolfson discussed the retailer’s “stress test” model, the importance of employee support and the need for continued innovation amid the coronavirus outbreak.