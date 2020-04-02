Next HQ and warehouses up for sale

Next is reportedly seeking buyers for its headquarters and three warehouses as part of a mitigation strategy to shore up its balance sheet against the effects of a fall in trade.

The multichannel retailer has appointed property agent Savills to search for a buyer for its head office in Leicester, and property agent Acre to oversee the disposal of three warehouses, which would all then be leased back, the Guardian has reported.

Next said last month that it could raise up to £100m through the sale and leaseback of properties, including warehouses, to combat the closures of its stores and website.

The retailer announced the temporary closure of its website, warehouse and distribution operations on 27 March.

Last month, Next chief executive Lord Wolfson discussed the retailer’s “stress test” model, the importance of employee support and the need for continued innovation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Drapers has contacted Next for comment.