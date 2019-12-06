Next proposes warehouse expansion

High street retailer Next is reportedly seeking planning permission to build a 777,000 sq ft warehouse in Yorkshire, creating more than 1,000 jobs.

The £125m proposal submitted to Wakefield Council is for a site in South Elmsall, Fashion Network reports.

The project, supported by Q+A Planning and pHp Architects, includes a 50,000 sq ft state-of-the-art photo studio.

Next already has a distribution and warehouse complex on Elmsall Way, Pontefract, which is understood to be operating at capacity. It has eight warehouses in the UK and two overseas in Russia and Germany.