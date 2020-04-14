Next reaches online daily order limit by 8.30am

Next’s reopened ecommerce site reached its new self-imposed daily order limit by 8.30am today and is now closed until tomorrow morning.

The retailer announced that it would reopen its website for orders today, however, would initially operate for a restricted number of hours a day to reduce order numbers and protect warehouse staff.

To achieve limited volumes, Next will now only allow customers to order the number of items that it believes can be picked safely on any given day. When this limit is reached, the retailer will stop taking online orders and convert the website to “browse only” until the following morning.

The limit varies from day to day.

The retailer today reached the limit by 8.30am on its first day of relaunch. However, if customers had items in their basket at that time – they had another 20 to 25 mins to checkout their purchases.

On 26 March, Next was among the first to announce its online operations would close because of employee concerns.

Peel Hunt analyst John Stevenson said: “There’s clearly no issue with demand.

“Next will gradually build volumes, capacity and ranges available for sale over time, while maintaining a clear focus on safe working practices. We believe the business has a role to play in helping to clear excess third-party stock across its platform, accelerating recovery as we come out of lockdown.

“Next will also come out of this in a stronger market position.”