Next signs Marvin Humes as ambassador

Next has unveiled presenter, singer and DJ Marvin Humes as its first menswear ambassador.
The Marvin Humes Edit comprises 39 pieces from the fashion and homeware retailer’s spring/summer collections. From comfy co-ords through to relaxed tailoring and statement striped knits, the edit is a mix of casual and formal pieces.
The edit also pulls in bolder, “braver” pieces including a Cuban-collar printed shirt, vertical striped knits and a seersucker suit.
Retail prices range from £6 for accessories to £125 for sunglasses.
It follows the news that Next will reopen 25 stores on 15 June as the coronavirus restrictions ease.
