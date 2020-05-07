Next snaps up Debenhams beauty halls

Next is to launch a new standalone beauty hall concept in five former Debenhams beauty departments.

The new concept will be launched in five flagship locations at Hammerson shopping centres, where Debenhams is to close stores after failing to agree terms.

These are Bullring & Grand Central, Birmingham, The Oracle, Reading, Highcross, Leicester, Silverburn, Glasgow and Centrale in Croydon.

The new concept will compliment Next’s online beauty business. The retailer is looking to hire ”experienced staff with proven premium beauty retail experience” so it’s likely that many of the former Debenhams staff will secure a position.

Next currently sells over 200 beauty brands on next.co.uk, including Estee Lauder, Clinique, Benefit, Origins, The Ordinary, GHD, Dermalogica, Aveda, Illamasqua, Elemis, Burberry, By Terry, Rituals, L’Occitane, Bvlgari, Emporio Armani and Boss and additional premium brands including Bobbi Brown, YSL, Lancôme and Nars through its sister site Fabled.com.

The retailer acquired Fabled by Marie Claire in July 2019 from Ocado.

Simon Wolfson, Next’s chief executive said: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with existing and new beauty brand partners to create a new force in beauty retailing - bringing our online business to life through premium store environments in some of the UK’s most important retail locations.”

David Atkins, Hammerson’s chief executive said: “This is a really challenging time for all of us, so it’s really encouraging to see strong, innovative brands like Next work with us to plan for the future. This is another example of how we are repurposing department store space and improving the shopping experience for consumers. The Beauty Hall from Next is a great concept and it’s a real vote of confidence in our flagship destinations that Next has chosen these locations to launch its new offer.”