Next to reopen 25 stores from 15 June

The fashion and homeware retailer did not confirm the exact locations, but they will all be larger format stores in out of town locations.

Next will follow the UK government’s guidelines. For instance, there will be limits to customer numbers in store at any given time, queuing systems in place outside of the stores, abundant signage on social distancing, one way ‘arrow marked’ routes around the store in some places, screens at the tills to protect both customers and staff, PPE available for staff to wear (at their choice) together with a programme of rigorous staff training around all the new procedures and equipment, multiple hand sanitisation stations and regular cleaning of equipment and card machines.

The retailer will quarantine all customer returned goods (whether originally bought online at next.co.uk or from a store) for 72 hours after its return, and all its fitting rooms will remain closed.

Next closed all its stores on 23 March when the UK began a coronavirus lockdown. The group trades from about 500 stores in the UK and Ireland.