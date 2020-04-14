Next to reopen online operations

Next will reopen its ecommerce operations today after closing its distribution centre for more than two weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
On 26 March, the retailer was among the first to announce its online operations would close due to employee concerns.
However, Next will today reopen its online operations having introduced new safety measures including clear one-way systems and new walkways in its warehouses after consultation with its employees.
More than 3,000 employees have already volunteered to come back to work.
The relaunch will take place in stages with the website initially open for a restricted number of hours and offering a limited range of clothing. Initial categories made available to order include kidswear and a small selection of home items.
To achieve limited volumes, Next will only allow customers to order the number of items that it believes can be picked safely on any given day. When this limit is reached the retailer will stop taking online orders and convert the website to ‘browse only’ until the following morning.
Next’s increased warehouse safety measures include:
- One way systems and new walkways to ensure safe movement around the site
- Making changes to the allocation of work to ensure the two-metre distancing rule is rigorously maintained
- Providing the required sanitisation equipment and ensuring all necessary equipment is safe for use
- A confidential and anonymous whistleblowing helpline, which has always been in place, will be maintained to report any breaches or concerns to senior management
Next is asking that those employees who have or are living with someone with coronavirus symptoms, are classified or living with someone classified as vulnerable or cannot travel to work safely do not return at present.
Drapers’ coronavirus update:
We’re working to keep delivering to your doorstep. If your magazine is delivered to your office and you’d like to change this, please email help@subscribe.drapersonline.com or call 01604 828 705.
As a subscriber you can also read the digital editions of the magazine, which can be found under the ‘My Account’ tab on the main navigation bar.
Finally, make sure you’ve signed up to our newsletters by visiting ‘My Account’ and ‘Newsletters’.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.