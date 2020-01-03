Next ups profit forecast after strong Christmas

Next has reported a better-than-expected 5.2% rise in full-price sales including interest over the Christmas period, boosted by a cold November and improved stock availability.
The retailer said this was 1.1% – or £9m – ahead of its internal forecast. The Christmas trading period was measured from 27 October to 28 December 2019.
Full-price sales including interest increased 3.9% for the year to date (27 January to 28 December 2019) after a 12.1% rise in online sales offset a 4.6% drop in retail sales. Profits edged up by 0.6% year on year to £727m during the period. Finance interest income was up 7.8%.
Next said it now expects total full-price sales growth of 3.9% for its full year, to the end of January 2020, which is 0.3% ahead of the guidance given in October.
Group profit before tax for the year is expected to be £2m higher than originally forecast, at £272m – a rise of 0.6% on the previous year.
The retailer reduced the amount of stock in its end-of-season Sale by 2.9%, and said clearance rates have been “slightly lower than expectations”.
