Nicce relaunches womenswear with Katie Eary

Streetwear brand Nicce has unveiled its revamped womenswear collection for spring 20, with the new brand aesthetic created by British designer Katie Eary.

Inspired by a 1990s festival, retro club flyers and the iconic Hacienda nightclub in Manchester, Eary describes the aesthetic as “super-glam but also a little tomboy” featuring dramatic, eye-catching prints and trend led streetwear inspired shapes.

Neon, animal print, oversized skull caricature prints and psychedelic geometrics make for a daring, youthful collection.

“We wanted to elevate the brand and do something amazing with it,” explained Eary. “A lot of that was about redefining who the Nicce girl is.”

The overall aesthetic features oversized, masculine separates such as tracksuit trousers, hoodies and jackets, alongside more relaxed T-shirt dresses, skin-tight polo necks and cutaway detail tops.

Eary explained that the collection’s mix of masculine and feminine styles came about as the brand noticed its female customers were previously buying into the menswear items.

Eary has been working with Nicce to relaunch the womenswear offer since August 2018, and the debut collection is being unveiled alongside Nicce’s White Label premium line ahead of LFWM.

Nicce founder Mitchel Farnol explained that the brand had approached Eary to give a unique character to the new womenswear collection. “We needed to do something fresh, that people hadn’t seen before,” he explained.

In addition to UK stockists, Farnol noted that Nicce would be targeting the US and Australian markets with the new womenswear range.

Wholesale prices range from £8.80 for a T-shirt to £24 for a jacket; 07952 910769; nicceclothing.com