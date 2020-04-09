Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Nike and Adidas top UK ecommerce rankings

9 April 2020By

Full screennike air force 1

Sportswear giants Nike and Adidas have come top of a new ranking of the UK’s most-loved fashion brands based on Google search and social media following. 

New research analysing 500 fashion brands has found sportswear and luxury brands are the most-searched among UK customers for year to 28 February 2020. 

UK’s favourite fashion brands
 Rank Brand
 1 Nike
Adidas 
Dior 
Gucci 
5 Louis Vuitton

The research, from BusinessComparison.com, also ranked the most globally searched for fashion brands.

Top give most searched for brands
 Brand Search volumes
Next 4,050,000
Asos  2,700,000 
New Look  1,520,000
TK Maxx  1,200,000 
H&M 949,000

Matchesfashion showed the biggest increase in search volumes  – of more than 87% – over the 12-month period, followed by luxury brands Bottega Veneta (43.%) and Fendi (42.6%). 

Nike also topped the report’s rankings of fashion brand’s Instagram followers as of the 28 February.

Five fashion brands with most Instagram followers
 BrandInstagram followersInstagram hastags 
Nike 101,901,551 97,304,849
Victoria’s Secret  69,050,438  6,550,583 
Gucci  39,637,041  63,431,787 
Zara  38,351,456 35,452,644 
Louis Vuitton  37,393,993  37,351,032 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.