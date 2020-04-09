Nike and Adidas top UK ecommerce rankings

Sportswear giants Nike and Adidas have come top of a new ranking of the UK’s most-loved fashion brands based on Google search and social media following.
New research analysing 500 fashion brands has found sportswear and luxury brands are the most-searched among UK customers for year to 28 February 2020.
|Rank
|Brand
|1
|Nike
|2
|Adidas
|3
|Dior
|4
|Gucci
|5
|Louis Vuitton
The research, from BusinessComparison.com, also ranked the most globally searched for fashion brands.
|Brand
|Search volumes
|Next
|4,050,000
|Asos
|2,700,000
|New Look
|1,520,000
|TK Maxx
|1,200,000
|H&M
|949,000
Matchesfashion showed the biggest increase in search volumes – of more than 87% – over the 12-month period, followed by luxury brands Bottega Veneta (43.%) and Fendi (42.6%).
Nike also topped the report’s rankings of fashion brand’s Instagram followers as of the 28 February.
|Brand
|Instagram followers
|Instagram hastags
|Nike
|101,901,551
|97,304,849
|Victoria’s Secret
|69,050,438
|6,550,583
|Gucci
|39,637,041
|63,431,787
|Zara
|38,351,456
|35,452,644
|Louis Vuitton
|37,393,993
|37,351,032
