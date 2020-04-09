Nike and Adidas top UK ecommerce rankings

Sportswear giants Nike and Adidas have come top of a new ranking of the UK’s most-loved fashion brands based on Google search and social media following.

New research analysing 500 fashion brands has found sportswear and luxury brands are the most-searched among UK customers for year to 28 February 2020.

UK’s favourite fashion brands Rank Brand 1 Nike 2 Adidas 3 Dior 4 Gucci 5 Louis Vuitton

The research, from BusinessComparison.com, also ranked the most globally searched for fashion brands.

Top give most searched for brands Brand Search volumes Next 4,050,000 Asos 2,700,000 New Look 1,520,000 TK Maxx 1,200,000 H&M 949,000

Matchesfashion showed the biggest increase in search volumes – of more than 87% – over the 12-month period, followed by luxury brands Bottega Veneta (43.%) and Fendi (42.6%).

Nike also topped the report’s rankings of fashion brand’s Instagram followers as of the 28 February.