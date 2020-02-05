Nike closes half its Chinese stores over coronavirus

Nike has announced the temporary closure of half of its stores in China as the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop.

The sportswear giant will operate the remainder of its China stores with reduced hours.

It said it expects a “material impact” on its operations in Greater China in the short term.

John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, said: ”First and foremost, our thoughts are with the people affected and we remain focused on the health and safety of our teammates and partners. Despite this difficult situation, Nike’s long-term opportunity to continue to serve consumers in Greater China with inspiration and innovation remains exceedingly strong. At the same time, we continue to have extraordinary brand and business momentum in all other geographies.”

Last week, UK retailers and suppliers told Drapers they fear the coronavirus outbreak could cause “severe disruption” to trade.