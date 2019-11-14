Nike pulls product from Amazon

Nike is to stop selling its product on Amazon, as part of its ongoing strategy change to sell directly to customers.

The sportswear giant is ending a pilot scheme to sell clothing and shoes through Amazon, which began in 2017, according to media reports.

Nike said: ”As part of Nike’s focus on elevating consumer experiences through more direct, personal relationships, we have made the decision to complete our current pilot with Amazon Retail.

”We will continue to invest in strong, distinctive partnerships for Nike with other retailers and platforms to seamlessly serve our consumers globally.”

The news follows reports that Nike has told independent retailers it will stop supplying them by 2021, in an attempt to boost profits.

The strategy change prompted Sports Direct to call for an investigation into the dominance of certain ”must-have’” brands – namely Nike and Adidas – in the sportswear market.

Nike appointed former Ebay boss John Donahue as chief executive last month.