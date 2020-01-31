No buyer found for French Connection

French Connection has announced the business is no longer in a formal sale process and will refocus on its turnaround to include the “right sizing” of its store portfolio.

The turnaround will also include increased investment into the retailer’s online platform, a focus on growing its wholesale business - particularly in the US, and increasing its licensed categories.

French Connection revealed last October that it was “reviewing all strategic options” for the future of the business including a ”potential sale of the company”.

However, despite a number of interested parties the business has not been sold.

The board currently expects the company to report a loss before taxation of between £1m and £2m for the year ending 31 January. Results will be announced on 10 March.

In a pre-close trading update, the business said: ”UK trading in both the retail and wholesale businesses has been more difficult during the second half of the year, especially during the fourth quarter.”

Underlying operating profit for the year to 31 January 2019 increased to £100,000, before tax, adjusting items and discontinued operations, from a loss of £2.1m the year before.

However, French Connection reported an operating loss including adjusting items of £9.3m, a three-fold increase on 2017/18 when the figure was £3.8m. Taking account of adjusting items and discounted operations, the group said it was “break-even”.