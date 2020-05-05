No-contact returns part of government plans to reopen stores

Limiting the number of customers allowed at any one time and no-contact return procedures are some of the measures the government is mulling over ahead of non-essential retail stores reopening.

Retailers will be asked to encourage customers to shop alone, suspend or reduce some services, keep returns separate from other merchandise and stagger times for customers collecting orders under guidance documents seen by Buzzfeed News.

The documents have been drawn up by minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove and business secretary Alok Sharma as part of plans to ease the lockdown.

Instore restaurants and cafes will have to remain closed until further notice. Retailers are also advised to create “social distancing champions” to demonstrate social distancing guidelines to customers and to introduce cashless refunds.

Shopping centres will be asked to take responsibility for regulating the number of customers in the centre.

Last month, the British Retail Consortium published guidance urging retailers to prepare for social distancing measures when stores reopen. Suggested measures include limiting the number of entry and exit points instore and introducing cleaning stations equipped with hand sanitiser.