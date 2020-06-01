No immediate plans for new Debenhams CEO

Debenhams will be run by its existing senior team, including managing director for fashion and home Steven Cook, while it prepares for the next phase of its turnaround.

Stefaan Vansteenkiste, whose intention to step down from his role as CEO of Debenhams was first reported in March, has now exited the business.

However, it is understood the search for a successor is on hold “for the time being”.

Instead, Cook, along with other senior members of the team such as brand development director Jess Shepherd and chief marketing officer Abigail Coomber, will run the day-to-day business, under the oversight of Debenhams’ administrator FRP Advisory.

Vansteenkiste will remain as a consultant to Debenhams advising chair Mark Gifford on its future strategy.

Debenhams appointed FRP Advisory as administrator on 9 April, to protect the UK business from liquidation.

Last week, the struggling department store chain announced plans to cut hundreds of head office roles following its collapse into administration.

It also issued store reopening plans for once the lockdown measures are eased. It plans to reopen 120 stores from 15 June, starting with around 90 stores in England.