No progress on fashion's gender pay gap

Women working in the fashion, footwear and accessories industry were paid on median average 92p for every £1 earned by a man in 2018/19 – the same as last year.
All UK companies with more than 250 employees have published their gender pay gap for 2018/19, as required by legislation.
Fashion and footwear retailers with the biggest difference in median pay between men and women this year include Sweaty Betty, which reported a 66.6% difference in pay rates, Mint Velvet (62.2%) and Yours Clothing (54%).
However, this is an improvement on last year, when the steepest difference between the gender pay rates was 75.4% at Boux Avenue. The lingerie retailer has now shrunk this to 15.6%.
Only 14 of the 139 retailers that reported this year paid women at a higher median rate than men. These included Childrensalon, Harvey Nichols, Aspinal of London and Coach, and 22 pay people at the same median rate regardless of gender.
Across all businesses with more than 250 employees in the UK, the average gender pay gap has remained largely flat at 9.6%, compared with 9.7% in 2017/18.
The retail industry as a whole had a lower gender pay gap in 2018/19, at 9.1%.
|Employer
|Employer size
|Amount earned by women for every pound earned by men
|Median difference in hourly rate (%)
|Mean difference in hourly rate (%)
|Women in top pay quartile (%)
|Women who received bonus pay (%)
|Men who received bonus pay (%)
|Mean difference in bonus pay (%)
|Median difference in bonus pay (%)
|Abercrombie & Fitch (registered as AFH Stores UK)
|1000 to 4999
|92.1p
|7.9
|5.5
|61.3
|19.9
|21.9
|50
|0
|Accessorize
|1000 to 4999
|93.2p
|6.8
|19.5
|94.7
|10.7
|12.7
|93.7
|0
|Adidas UK
|1000 to 4999
|92p
|8
|15
|34.6
|86.7
|86.7
|53.7
|-2
|AllSaints
|1000 to 4999
|100p
|0
|10.4
|57
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ann Summers
|1000 to 4999
|76.4p
|23.6
|19.2
|82.7
|17
|21
|-218
|-47
|Arcadia Group
|5000 to 19,999
|92.3p
|7.7
|40.4
|73
|15.4
|14.2
|67.5
|27.1
|Asda
|20,000 or more
|92.4p
|7.6
|12.4
|34.9
|91.2
|88.7
|44.5
|13.7
|Asos
|1000 to 4999
|67.3p
|32.7
|29.7
|41.4
|61.2
|60
|67.1
|41.9
|Aspinal of London
|250 to 499
|110p
|-10
|9
|72
|60
|45
|77
|30
|Blacks Outdoor
|1000 to 4999
|100p
|0
|6.2
|42.3
|41.5
|43
|71.7
|17.7
|BMB Clothing
|500 to 999
|100.8p
|-0.8
|2.2
|43.1
|42.5
|63.5
|34.6
|36.2
|Boden
|1000 to 4999
|118.9p
|-18.9
|13.6
|72
|75
|84
|31
|25.6
|Boohoo
|1000 to 4999
|100p
|0
|6.9
|60.9
|60
|63
|49.5
|-715.8
|Boux Avenue
|500 to 999
|84.4p
|15.6
|57.7
|90
|86
|70
|67
|-95
|Bravissimo
|500 to 999
|60p
|40
|44.7
|85.1
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Burberry
|1000 to 4999
|91.3p
|8.7
|24.7
|57.2
|78.5
|74.2
|61.8
|34
|Calvin Klein
|500 to 999
|97.6p
|2.4
|4.8
|74
|48
|55
|23.7
|27.1
|Cath Kidston
|1000 to 4999
|73p
|27
|36
|86
|20
|45
|8
|0
|Chanel
|1000 to 4999
|86.6p
|13.4
|27.7
|80.8
|97.6
|94
|47.5
|15.6
|Charles Tyrwhitt
|500 to 999
|104.3p
|-4.3
|9.3
|51.4
|81.1
|81.8
|36.3
|-16.1
|Childrensalon
|250 to 499
|113.6p
|-13.6
|-5.4
|73
|80.8
|82.7
|24
|-53.8
|Choice Discount Stores
|250 to 499
|100p
|0
|18.5
|68.6
|11.6
|25.7
|83.9
|-130.7
|Christian Dior UK
|250 to 499
|101.2p
|-1.2
|16.8
|72
|67
|33
|74.1
|-11.3
|Claire’s Accessories UK
|1000 to 4999
|80.6p
|19.4
|39.3
|95.3
|43
|58.3
|36.6
|51.3
|Clinkard Group
|500 to 999
|77.5p
|22.5
|31.9
|68
|78.2
|21.8
|71.8
|26.8
|Coach
|250 to 499
|109.7p
|-9.7
|18.1
|66
|63.3
|61.8
|-31.5
|-37.6
|Cotton Traders
|500 to 999
|89p
|11
|26
|67
|16
|34
|-3
|5
|Craghoppers
|250 to 499
|100p
|0
|26.2
|67
|76.7
|77
|86.7
|6.1
|Crew Clothing
|500 to 999
|100p
|0
|11.6
|70
|41.6
|45.7
|24.8
|0
|Debehams
|20,000 or more
|100p
|0
|19.6
|78
|31.5
|25.4
|54.9
|14.4
|Decathlon
|1000 to 4999
|100p
|0
|9.9
|37.9
|90
|90.2
|31.4
|19.9
|Deichmann Shoes
|1000 to 4999
|99.6p
|0.4
|19.2
|65.3
|94.2
|93
|51.2
|1.2
|Diesel
|250 to 499
|100p
|0
|0.1
|50.6
|60.6
|71.4
|-4
|21.3
|Dr Martens (registered as Airwair International Ltd)
|1000 to 4999
|91.5p
|8.5
|25.8
|46
|52
|48
|72.5
|0
|Ecco Footwear (registered as KRM (Great Britain) Ltd)
|250 to 499
|99.3p
|0.7
|11.7
|70.1
|79.5
|68.7
|45.5
|35.8
|Ede & Ravenscroft
|250 to 499
|100p
|0
|15.8
|37
|46
|54
|-0.6
|-5
|Edinburgh Woollen Mill
|1000 to 4999
|100p
|0
|20.9
|76.7
|51.9
|48.8
|80.7
|62
|End Clothing (registered as Ashworth and Parker Ltd)
|500 to 999
|104.6p
|-4.6
|13.9
|23.9
|27.4
|20.3
|-24.8
|-10
|Farfetch
|250 to 499
|60.5p
|39.5
|30.3
|52.4
|79.3
|75.4
|45.9
|23.3
|Fat Face
|1000 to 4999
|100p
|0
|18.4
|70.4
|24.4
|35.6
|-14.1
|8
|Fenwick
|1000 to 4999
|97.8p
|2.2
|17.6
|66.1
|70.1
|71
|37.8
|40.1
|Flannels Group
|250 to 499
|95.2p
|4.8
|18.3
|38
|85
|92
|27.8
|30.6
|Footasylum
|1000 to 4999
|100p
|0
|11.3
|40.7
|14
|12
|63.5
|50
|Footlocker (registered as Freedom Sportsline Ltd)
|500 to 999
|91.3p
|8.7
|15.1
|24.6
|98.2
|99
|29.2
|35.8
|Fortnum & Mason
|500 to 999
|101.9p
|-1.9
|-2.2
|51
|62
|57
|26.8
|1
|French Connection UK
|500 to 999
|99.7p
|0.3
|5.5
|79
|88.3
|83.2
|20.7
|28.5
|Gant UK
|250 to 499
|94p
|6
|22.9
|49.3
|56.8
|61.3
|75.4
|48.4
|Gap (registered as GPS (Great Britain) Ltd)
|1000 to 4999
|96.5p
|3.5
|6.9
|64
|19.4
|29.3
|55.5
|0
|Go Outdoors
|1000 to 4999
|100p
|0
|9.2
|41.6
|0.6
|3.5
|7.6
|0
|Graham Tiso
|250 to 499
|100p
|0
|-3.7
|36.8
|3.1
|8.7
|66.4
|90.9
|Gucci
|250 to 499
|95.5p
|4.5
|2.4
|55.7
|87
|91
|7.8
|10.4
|H Young
|500 to 999
|84.4p
|15.6
|25.8
|25.2
|50.8
|64.3
|68.5
|46.4
|H&M UK
|5000 to 19,999
|96p
|4
|5.7
|76
|3.9
|3.8
|-0.2
|8.8
|Hackett
|250 to 499
|104.7p
|-4.7
|21.6
|38.4
|39.8
|56.7
|46.5
|13.4
|Hallett Retail
|250 to 499
|85.5p
|14.5
|41
|81
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrods
|1000 to 4999
|101.7p
|-1.7
|3.2
|44
|65
|45
|36.5
|19.3
|Harvey Nichols Group
|1000 to 4999
|111.7p
|-11.7
|-5.4
|59.2
|57.2
|41.7
|-8.8
|-53.7
|Hawes & Curtis
|250 to 499
|100p
|0
|6.4
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hilfiger Stores
|1000 to 4999
|99.1p
|0.9
|0.8
|56
|47
|42
|4.1
|12
|Hugo Boss UK
|1000 to 4999
|98p
|2
|8.8
|36
|27
|20
|44
|38
|Jack Wills
|1000 to 4999
|95.1p
|4.9
|22.6
|57.8
|10.2
|13.8
|-0.8
|0.4
|JD Sports Fashion
|5000 to 19,999
|98.6p
|1.4
|15
|37.8
|11.4
|12.6
|74.7
|23.3
|Jigsaw (registered as Robinson Webster Holdings Ltd)
|500 to 999
|87.7p
|12.3
|26
|82.9
|54.9
|33.3
|5.1
|15.8
|John Lewis
|20,000 or more
|91.8p
|8.2
|12.7
|44
|96.6
|96.2
|29.1
|39
|Johnstons of Elgin
|1000 to 4999
|87.3p
|12.7
|24
|37.2
|17.8
|15.7
|93
|49.1
|Jojo Maman Bebe
|500 to 999
|99.5p
|0.5
|17.8
|78.9
|72.7
|57.9
|66
|89.8
|Joules
|1000 to 4999
|89p
|11
|33
|71
|1
|3
|29.1
|0.7
|Karen Millen
|1000 to 4999
|47p
|53
|53
|82
|25
|8
|-10
|89
|Kurt Geiger
|1000 to 4999
|74p
|26
|39
|67
|79
|76
|69
|64
|Lacoste UK
|250 to 499
|107.2p
|-7.2
|11.1
|52.2
|86.3
|84.3
|11.4
|14.1
|Lands’ End Europe
|250 to 499
|100p
|0
|16.4
|58
|100
|100
|17
|19
|Lidl UK
|20,000 or more
|99.5p
|0.5
|11
|30.6
|3.2
|3
|30.4
|25
|Louis Vuitton UK
|500 to 999
|96p
|4
|6
|61
|69
|64
|14.5
|16.6
|Lululemon UK
|Less than 250
|103.2p
|-3.2
|30.4
|75
|83.3
|76.3
|56.3
|-2.8
|M&Co
|1000 to 4999
|89.6p
|10.4
|44
|86
|22.5
|21.4
|34.6
|79
|Mamas & Papas
|Less than 250
|105.5p
|-5.5
|5.9
|49.2
|21.5
|14.8
|38.3
|0
|MandM Direct
|500 to 999
|88p
|12
|25.3
|37.5
|58.6
|61.9
|55.6
|14
|Mango
|500 to 999
|97p
|3
|4.6
|84.4
|64
|83.6
|-88.3
|6.1
|Marks & Spencer
|20,000 or more
|95.8p
|4.2
|12.5
|63
|81.7
|73.5
|53.2
|17
|Massimo Dutti
|250 to 499
|98.6p
|1.4
|-1.9
|66.7
|96.2
|87.8
|-10.5
|2.4
|Matalan
|5000 to 19,999
|97.6p
|2.4
|17.1
|59
|12.6
|23
|65.3
|-5.3
|Michael Kors UK
|500 to 999
|93.7p
|6.3
|24.6
|69.1
|68
|67.1
|40.4
|-46.5
|Mint Velvet (registered as Sabre Retail Fashion Ltd)
|500 to 999
|37.8p
|62.2
|62.7
|95.7
|43.2
|33.3
|29.8
|86
|Missguided
|250 to 499
|54p
|46
|39
|50.6
|45
|59.8
|48
|27
|Monsoon Accessorize
|1000 to 4999
|55.8p
|44.2
|50.8
|81.7
|20.5
|28.9
|85.4
|82
|Morleys Department Stores
|500 to 999
|89.7p
|10.3
|25.7
|57.7
|9.7
|10.4
|60.8
|47.3
|Morrisons
|20,000 or more
|88.5p
|11.5
|14
|37.2
|84.8
|81
|53.9
|26.8
|Moss Bros Group
|1000 to 4999
|99.2p
|0.8
|-2.9
|32.5
|67.2
|81.6
|47
|34.1
|Mothercare
|1000 to 4999
|88.6p
|11.4
|43.3
|77.9
|6.7
|19.3
|26.6
|0
|Mountain Warehouse
|1000 to 4999
|95.5p
|4.5
|9.4
|47.5
|60.8
|65.9
|49
|17.3
|Mulberry
|250 to 499
|95.1p
|4.9
|16.3
|82.9
|95.3
|96.3
|39.9
|21.3
|Net-a-Porter Group
|1000 to 4999
|75.3p
|24.7
|14.7
|48
|81
|84
|10
|14
|New Balance UK
|500 to 999
|95p
|5
|22
|36
|89
|86
|45
|9
|New Look
|5000 to 19,999
|86.5p
|13.5
|28.7
|65
|5
|8.7
|83.3
|0
|Next
|20,000 or more
|97.7p
|2.3
|18.9
|60
|91
|87
|27.8
|2.1
|Nike UK
|250 to 499
|97p
|3
|3
|40
|83
|81
|-11
|35
|No Ordinary Designer Label
|1000 to 4999
|98.7p
|1.3
|19.1
|61.8
|58.6
|64.9
|81
|3.3
|Oasis
|1000 to 4999
|94.6p
|5.4
|40.2
|95.2
|13.7
|32.5
|82.1
|40
|Oliver Bonas
|1000 to 4999
|99.9p
|0.1
|7.2
|80.8
|84.2
|91.2
|35.2
|70.6
|Pavers
|1000 to 4999
|89.1p
|10.9
|45.3
|59.3
|86.3
|83.1
|86.7
|84.9
|Peacocks
|5000 to 19,999
|99.2p
|0.8
|12.5
|66
|29.1
|31.8
|56
|72.2
|Pepkor UK
|500 to 999
|75.2p
|24.8
|31.9
|78
|63
|56
|80.8
|92.9
|Phase Eight
|1000 to 4999
|51.4p
|48.6
|56.1
|92.2
|54.4
|11.1
|57.4
|80.2
|Prada UK
|250 to 499
|94p
|6
|14
|46
|88
|91
|10
|23
|Primark
|20,000 or more
|100p
|0
|13.8
|62.9
|1.5
|4.5
|41.7
|36.4
|Quiz Clothing
|500 to 999
|94.6p
|5.4
|9.6
|98.3
|24.6
|45.5
|-9.9
|46.7
|Radley & Co
|250 to 499
|80.6p
|19.4
|42.2
|74
|93.7
|6.3
|-9.2
|-115.4
|River Island
|5000 to 19,999
|93.3p
|6.7
|12.1
|68.3
|13
|19.3
|5.7
|15
|Rohan
|250 to 499
|94.1p
|5.9
|24.6
|51
|85.5
|82
|53.3
|26.9
|Roman Originals
|500 to 999
|92.1p
|7.9
|38
|83
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Russell & Bromley
|500 to 999
|93.6p
|6.4
|44.9
|91.6
|84.4
|82.8
|5
|-16.8
|Sainsbury’s
|20,000 or more
|96.3p
|3.7
|11.7
|39
|75.1
|69
|43
|29.6
|Schuh
|1000 to 4999
|100p
|0
|9.4
|60
|88
|89
|0
|0
|Seasalt
|500 to 999
|87p
|13
|34
|72
|12
|20
|-2
|-39
|Select Fashion (registered as Genus UK Ltd)
|1000 to 4999
|80.7p
|19.3
|46.9
|85.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Selfridges
|1000 to 4999
|92.3p
|7.7
|13.7
|60
|77
|82
|33.4
|35.8
|Shoe Zone
|1000 to 4999
|100p
|0
|17.6
|74.5
|72
|66.9
|77.7
|40.4
|Shop Direct
|1000 to 4999
|98.9p
|1.1
|17.2
|42.9
|92.2
|90.1
|47.6
|26
|Slater Menswear
|500 to 999
|92.1p
|7.9
|21.8
|20.4
|58.1
|54.6
|100
|69.9
|Soletrader (registered as Twinmar Ltd)
|250 to 499
|89.9p
|10.1
|17.2
|33.8
|20.6
|36.9
|56.3
|11.7
|Sports Direct
|5000 to 19,999
|100p
|0
|7.3
|40.5
|92
|90
|45.7
|48.3
|SRS Realisations
|250 to 499
|100p
|0
|16.6
|62
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Steinhoff
|1000 to 4999
|90p
|10
|16
|32
|79
|86
|31
|44
|Superdry (registered as C-Retail)
|1000 to 4999
|98.6p
|1.4
|1.8
|56
|1
|1.5
|24.6
|0
|Sweaty Betty
|500 to 999
|33.4p
|66.6
|63.9
|96
|97
|80
|12.5
|76.4
|Tesco
|20,000 or more
|91.5p
|8.5
|10.9
|39.9
|81.8
|75.5
|49.1
|30.4
|Tessuti
|500 to 999
|98.7p
|1.3
|13.6
|39.4
|30.9
|22.6
|57.7
|45.4
|The White Company UK
|1000 to 4999
|96.1p
|3.9
|30
|70.8
|64.2
|67.7
|80.8
|23.1
|TK Maxx UK (TJX UK)
|5000 to 19,999
|91.1p
|8.9
|13.3
|54
|71.5
|72.7
|35.4
|28.6
|TM Lewin
|500 to 999
|96.9p
|3.1
|19.7
|39.3
|21.6
|26
|25.7
|49.7
|Tog 24
|250 to 499
|94p
|6
|11.5
|44
|38.4
|36
|38.3
|21.7
|Trepress (registered as Jacobs & Turner Ltd)
|1000 to 4999
|100p
|0
|4.9
|50.6
|0.1
|1
|71.2
|-33.3
|Uniqlo Europe
|500 to 999
|97.1p
|2.9
|10.3
|60
|49.6
|51
|20
|41.9
|USC (registered as Republic.com Retail Ltd)
|500 to 999
|94.7p
|5.3
|11.5
|45
|90
|92
|34.6
|42.5
|Warehouse
|500 to 999
|96.4p
|3.6
|16.1
|95.3
|6.9
|8
|-473.9
|-25.9
|Whistles
|500 to 999
|80p
|20
|36
|88
|55
|40
|6
|15
|White Stuff
|1000 to 4999
|88p
|12
|32
|78
|50
|30
|17
|44
|Yours Clothing
|1000 to 4999
|46p
|54
|65
|90
|26
|76
|57
|61
|Zara UK
|1000 to 4999
|97.6p
|2.4
|12
|73.8
|95
|92.5
|0.9
|3
