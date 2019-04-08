Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

No progress on fashion's gender pay gap

8 April 2019By ,

Full screengender logo3x2

Women working in the fashion, footwear and accessories industry were paid on median average 92p for every £1 earned by a man in 2018/19 – the same as last year. 

All UK companies with more than 250 employees have published their gender pay gap for 2018/19, as required by legislation.

Fashion and footwear retailers with the biggest difference in median pay between men and women this year include Sweaty Betty, which reported a 66.6% difference in pay rates, Mint Velvet (62.2%) and Yours Clothing (54%).

However, this is an improvement on last year, when the steepest difference between the gender pay rates was 75.4% at Boux Avenue. The lingerie retailer has now shrunk this to 15.6%.

Only 14 of the 139 retailers that reported this year paid women at a higher median rate than men. These included Childrensalon, Harvey Nichols, Aspinal of London and Coach, and 22 pay people at the same median rate regardless of gender.

Across all businesses with more than 250 employees in the UK, the average gender pay gap has remained largely flat at 9.6%, compared with 9.7% in 2017/18. 

The retail industry as a whole had a lower gender pay gap in 2018/19, at 9.1%.

EmployerEmployer sizeAmount earned by women for every pound earned by menMedian difference in hourly rate (%)Mean difference in hourly rate (%)Women in top pay quartile (%)Women who received bonus pay (%)Men who received bonus pay (%)Mean difference in bonus pay (%)Median difference in bonus pay (%)
Abercrombie & Fitch (registered as AFH Stores UK) 1000 to 4999 92.1p 7.9 5.5 61.3 19.9 21.9 50 0
Accessorize 1000 to 4999 93.2p 6.8 19.5 94.7 10.7 12.7 93.7 0
Adidas UK 1000 to 4999 92p 8 15 34.6 86.7 86.7 53.7 -2
AllSaints 1000 to 4999 100p 0 10.4 57 0 0 0 0
Ann Summers 1000 to 4999 76.4p 23.6 19.2 82.7 17 21 -218 -47
Arcadia Group 5000 to 19,999 92.3p 7.7 40.4 73 15.4 14.2 67.5 27.1
Asda 20,000 or more 92.4p 7.6 12.4 34.9 91.2 88.7 44.5 13.7
Asos 1000 to 4999 67.3p 32.7 29.7 41.4 61.2 60 67.1 41.9
Aspinal of London 250 to 499 110p -10 9 72 60 45 77 30
Blacks Outdoor 1000 to 4999 100p 0 6.2 42.3 41.5 43 71.7 17.7
BMB Clothing 500 to 999 100.8p -0.8 2.2 43.1 42.5 63.5 34.6 36.2
Boden 1000 to 4999 118.9p -18.9 13.6 72 75 84 31 25.6
Boohoo 1000 to 4999 100p 0 6.9 60.9 60 63 49.5 -715.8
Boux Avenue 500 to 999 84.4p 15.6 57.7 90 86 70 67 -95
Bravissimo 500 to 999 60p 40 44.7 85.1 0.1 0 0 0
Burberry 1000 to 4999 91.3p 8.7 24.7 57.2 78.5 74.2 61.8 34
Calvin Klein 500 to 999 97.6p 2.4 4.8 74 48 55 23.7 27.1
Cath Kidston 1000 to 4999 73p 27 36 86 20 45 8 0
Chanel 1000 to 4999 86.6p 13.4 27.7 80.8 97.6 94 47.5 15.6
Charles Tyrwhitt 500 to 999 104.3p -4.3 9.3 51.4 81.1 81.8 36.3 -16.1
Childrensalon 250 to 499 113.6p -13.6 -5.4 73 80.8 82.7 24 -53.8
Choice Discount Stores 250 to 499 100p 0 18.5 68.6 11.6 25.7 83.9 -130.7
Christian Dior UK 250 to 499 101.2p -1.2 16.8 72 67 33 74.1 -11.3
Claire’s Accessories UK 1000 to 4999 80.6p 19.4 39.3 95.3 43 58.3 36.6 51.3
Clinkard Group 500 to 999 77.5p 22.5 31.9 68 78.2 21.8 71.8 26.8
Coach 250 to 499 109.7p -9.7 18.1 66 63.3 61.8 -31.5 -37.6
Cotton Traders 500 to 999 89p 11 26 67 16 34 -3 5
Craghoppers 250 to 499 100p 0 26.2 67 76.7 77 86.7 6.1
Crew Clothing 500 to 999 100p 0 11.6 70 41.6 45.7 24.8 0
Debehams 20,000 or more 100p 0 19.6 78 31.5 25.4 54.9 14.4
Decathlon 1000 to 4999 100p 0 9.9 37.9 90 90.2 31.4 19.9
Deichmann Shoes 1000 to 4999 99.6p 0.4 19.2 65.3 94.2 93 51.2 1.2
Diesel 250 to 499 100p 0 0.1 50.6 60.6 71.4 -4 21.3
Dr Martens (registered as Airwair International Ltd) 1000 to 4999 91.5p 8.5 25.8 46 52 48 72.5 0
Ecco Footwear (registered as KRM (Great Britain) Ltd) 250 to 499 99.3p 0.7 11.7 70.1 79.5 68.7 45.5 35.8
Ede & Ravenscroft 250 to 499 100p 0 15.8 37 46 54 -0.6 -5
Edinburgh Woollen Mill 1000 to 4999 100p 0 20.9 76.7 51.9 48.8 80.7 62
End Clothing (registered as Ashworth and Parker Ltd) 500 to 999 104.6p -4.6 13.9 23.9 27.4 20.3 -24.8 -10
Farfetch 250 to 499 60.5p 39.5 30.3 52.4 79.3 75.4 45.9 23.3
Fat Face 1000 to 4999 100p 0 18.4 70.4 24.4 35.6 -14.1 8
Fenwick 1000 to 4999 97.8p 2.2 17.6 66.1 70.1 71 37.8 40.1
Flannels Group 250 to 499 95.2p 4.8 18.3 38 85 92 27.8 30.6
Footasylum 1000 to 4999 100p 0 11.3 40.7 14 12 63.5 50
Footlocker (registered as Freedom Sportsline Ltd) 500 to 999 91.3p 8.7 15.1 24.6 98.2 99 29.2 35.8
Fortnum & Mason 500 to 999 101.9p -1.9 -2.2 51 62 57 26.8 1
French Connection UK 500 to 999 99.7p 0.3 5.5 79 88.3 83.2 20.7 28.5
Gant UK 250 to 499 94p 6 22.9 49.3 56.8 61.3 75.4 48.4
Gap (registered as GPS (Great Britain) Ltd) 1000 to 4999 96.5p 3.5 6.9 64 19.4 29.3 55.5 0
Go Outdoors 1000 to 4999 100p 0 9.2 41.6 0.6 3.5 7.6 0
Graham Tiso 250 to 499 100p 0 -3.7 36.8 3.1 8.7 66.4 90.9
Gucci 250 to 499 95.5p 4.5 2.4 55.7 87 91 7.8 10.4
H Young 500 to 999 84.4p 15.6 25.8 25.2 50.8 64.3 68.5 46.4
H&M UK 5000 to 19,999 96p 4 5.7 76 3.9 3.8 -0.2 8.8
Hackett 250 to 499 104.7p -4.7 21.6 38.4 39.8 56.7 46.5 13.4
Hallett Retail 250 to 499 85.5p 14.5 41 81 0 0 0 0
Harrods 1000 to 4999 101.7p -1.7 3.2 44 65 45 36.5 19.3
Harvey Nichols Group 1000 to 4999 111.7p -11.7 -5.4 59.2 57.2 41.7 -8.8 -53.7
Hawes & Curtis 250 to 499 100p 0 6.4 35 0 0 0 0
Hilfiger Stores 1000 to 4999 99.1p 0.9 0.8 56 47 42 4.1 12
Hugo Boss UK 1000 to 4999 98p 2 8.8 36 27 20 44 38
Jack Wills 1000 to 4999 95.1p 4.9 22.6 57.8 10.2 13.8 -0.8 0.4
JD Sports Fashion 5000 to 19,999 98.6p 1.4 15 37.8 11.4 12.6 74.7 23.3
Jigsaw (registered as Robinson Webster Holdings Ltd) 500 to 999 87.7p 12.3 26 82.9 54.9 33.3 5.1 15.8
John Lewis 20,000 or more 91.8p 8.2 12.7 44 96.6 96.2 29.1 39
Johnstons of Elgin 1000 to 4999 87.3p 12.7 24 37.2 17.8 15.7 93 49.1
Jojo Maman Bebe 500 to 999 99.5p 0.5 17.8 78.9 72.7 57.9 66 89.8
Joules 1000 to 4999 89p 11 33 71 1 3 29.1 0.7
Karen Millen 1000 to 4999 47p 53 53 82 25 8 -10 89
Kurt Geiger 1000 to 4999 74p 26 39 67 79 76 69 64
Lacoste UK 250 to 499 107.2p -7.2 11.1 52.2 86.3 84.3 11.4 14.1
Lands’ End Europe 250 to 499 100p 0 16.4 58 100 100 17 19
Lidl UK 20,000 or more 99.5p 0.5 11 30.6 3.2 3 30.4 25
Louis Vuitton UK 500 to 999 96p 4 6 61 69 64 14.5 16.6
Lululemon UK Less than 250 103.2p -3.2 30.4 75 83.3 76.3 56.3 -2.8
M&Co 1000 to 4999 89.6p 10.4 44 86 22.5 21.4 34.6 79
Mamas & Papas Less than 250 105.5p -5.5 5.9 49.2 21.5 14.8 38.3 0
MandM Direct 500 to 999 88p 12 25.3 37.5 58.6 61.9 55.6 14
Mango 500 to 999 97p 3 4.6 84.4 64 83.6 -88.3 6.1
Marks & Spencer 20,000 or more 95.8p 4.2 12.5 63 81.7 73.5 53.2 17
Massimo Dutti 250 to 499 98.6p 1.4 -1.9 66.7 96.2 87.8 -10.5 2.4
Matalan 5000 to 19,999 97.6p 2.4 17.1 59 12.6 23 65.3 -5.3
Michael Kors UK 500 to 999 93.7p 6.3 24.6 69.1 68 67.1 40.4 -46.5
Mint Velvet (registered as Sabre Retail Fashion Ltd) 500 to 999 37.8p 62.2 62.7 95.7 43.2 33.3 29.8 86
Missguided 250 to 499 54p 46 39 50.6 45 59.8 48 27
Monsoon Accessorize 1000 to 4999 55.8p 44.2 50.8 81.7 20.5 28.9 85.4 82
Morleys Department Stores 500 to 999 89.7p 10.3 25.7 57.7 9.7 10.4 60.8 47.3
Morrisons 20,000 or more 88.5p 11.5 14 37.2 84.8 81 53.9 26.8
Moss Bros Group 1000 to 4999 99.2p 0.8 -2.9 32.5 67.2 81.6 47 34.1
Mothercare 1000 to 4999 88.6p 11.4 43.3 77.9 6.7 19.3 26.6 0
Mountain Warehouse 1000 to 4999 95.5p 4.5 9.4 47.5 60.8 65.9 49 17.3
Mulberry 250 to 499 95.1p 4.9 16.3 82.9 95.3 96.3 39.9 21.3
Net-a-Porter Group 1000 to 4999 75.3p 24.7 14.7 48 81 84 10 14
New Balance UK 500 to 999 95p 5 22 36 89 86 45 9
New Look 5000 to 19,999 86.5p 13.5 28.7 65 5 8.7 83.3 0
Next 20,000 or more 97.7p 2.3 18.9 60 91 87 27.8 2.1
Nike UK 250 to 499 97p 3 3 40 83 81 -11 35
No Ordinary Designer Label 1000 to 4999 98.7p 1.3 19.1 61.8 58.6 64.9 81 3.3
Oasis 1000 to 4999 94.6p 5.4 40.2 95.2 13.7 32.5 82.1 40
Oliver Bonas 1000 to 4999 99.9p 0.1 7.2 80.8 84.2 91.2 35.2 70.6
Pavers 1000 to 4999 89.1p 10.9 45.3 59.3 86.3 83.1 86.7 84.9
Peacocks 5000 to 19,999 99.2p 0.8 12.5 66 29.1 31.8 56 72.2
Pepkor UK 500 to 999 75.2p 24.8 31.9 78 63 56 80.8 92.9
Phase Eight 1000 to 4999 51.4p 48.6 56.1 92.2 54.4 11.1 57.4 80.2
Prada UK 250 to 499 94p 6 14 46 88 91 10 23
Primark 20,000 or more 100p 0 13.8 62.9 1.5 4.5 41.7 36.4
Quiz Clothing 500 to 999 94.6p 5.4 9.6 98.3 24.6 45.5 -9.9 46.7
Radley & Co 250 to 499 80.6p 19.4 42.2 74 93.7 6.3 -9.2 -115.4
River Island 5000 to 19,999 93.3p 6.7 12.1 68.3 13 19.3 5.7 15
Rohan 250 to 499 94.1p 5.9 24.6 51 85.5 82 53.3 26.9
Roman Originals 500 to 999 92.1p 7.9 38 83 0 0 0 0
Russell & Bromley 500 to 999 93.6p 6.4 44.9 91.6 84.4 82.8 5 -16.8
Sainsbury’s 20,000 or more 96.3p 3.7 11.7 39 75.1 69 43 29.6
Schuh 1000 to 4999 100p 0 9.4 60 88 89 0 0
Seasalt 500 to 999 87p 13 34 72 12 20 -2 -39
Select Fashion (registered as Genus UK Ltd) 1000 to 4999 80.7p 19.3 46.9 85.8 0 0 0 0
Selfridges 1000 to 4999 92.3p 7.7 13.7 60 77 82 33.4 35.8
Shoe Zone 1000 to 4999 100p 0 17.6 74.5 72 66.9 77.7 40.4
Shop Direct 1000 to 4999 98.9p 1.1 17.2 42.9 92.2 90.1 47.6 26
Slater Menswear 500 to 999 92.1p 7.9 21.8 20.4 58.1 54.6 100 69.9
Soletrader (registered as Twinmar Ltd) 250 to 499 89.9p 10.1 17.2 33.8 20.6 36.9 56.3 11.7
Sports Direct 5000 to 19,999 100p 0 7.3 40.5 92 90 45.7 48.3
SRS Realisations 250 to 499 100p 0 16.6 62 0 0 0 0
Steinhoff 1000 to 4999 90p 10 16 32 79 86 31 44
Superdry (registered as C-Retail) 1000 to 4999 98.6p 1.4 1.8 56 1 1.5 24.6 0
Sweaty Betty 500 to 999 33.4p 66.6 63.9 96 97 80 12.5 76.4
Tesco 20,000 or more 91.5p 8.5 10.9 39.9 81.8 75.5 49.1 30.4
Tessuti 500 to 999 98.7p 1.3 13.6 39.4 30.9 22.6 57.7 45.4
The White Company UK 1000 to 4999 96.1p 3.9 30 70.8 64.2 67.7 80.8 23.1
TK Maxx UK (TJX UK) 5000 to 19,999 91.1p 8.9 13.3 54 71.5 72.7 35.4 28.6
TM Lewin 500 to 999 96.9p 3.1 19.7 39.3 21.6 26 25.7 49.7
Tog 24 250 to 499 94p 6 11.5 44 38.4 36 38.3 21.7
Trepress (registered as Jacobs & Turner Ltd) 1000 to 4999 100p 0 4.9 50.6 0.1 1 71.2 -33.3
Uniqlo Europe 500 to 999 97.1p 2.9 10.3 60 49.6 51 20 41.9
USC (registered as Republic.com Retail Ltd) 500 to 999 94.7p 5.3 11.5 45 90 92 34.6 42.5
Warehouse 500 to 999 96.4p 3.6 16.1 95.3 6.9 8 -473.9 -25.9
Whistles 500 to 999 80p 20 36 88 55 40 6 15
White Stuff 1000 to 4999 88p 12 32 78 50 30 17 44
Yours Clothing 1000 to 4999 46p 54 65 90 26 76 57 61
Zara UK 1000 to 4999 97.6p 2.4 12 73.8 95 92.5 0.9 3

Tags

Comment

Tables

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.