Nobody’s Child CEO John Allen is to exit after a year in the role, having delivered significant change at the womenswear etailer.

Allen joined Nobody’s Child from Missguided, where he was chief technology officer, last November. He will leave Nobody’s Child at the end of this month to start a new venture in January 2020.

In his year at the etailer, Allen set a new vision for the brand: introducing a multichannel wholesale model, broadening its price range and altering its product offering. As a result, sales were up 78% year on year for the month of July, and average order value increased by 36% compared to the same period in 2018.

The brand has been shortlisted for Young Fashion Brand of the Year at the 2019 Drapers Awards.

Allen joined Missguided in 2015 and was previously IT director at Ideal Shopping Direct, and head of IT at both Asos and MandM Direct.