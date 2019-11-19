Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Exclusive: Nobody's Child CEO to exit

19 November 2019By

Full screenNobody's Child

Nobody’s Child CEO John Allen is to exit after a year in the role, having delivered significant change at the womenswear etailer. 

Allen joined Nobody’s Child from Missguided, where he was chief technology officer, last November. He will leave Nobody’s Child at the end of this month to start a new venture in January 2020. 

In his year at the etailer, Allen set a new vision for the brand: introducing a multichannel wholesale model, broadening its price range and altering its product offering. As a result, sales were up 78% year on year for the month of July, and average order value increased by 36% compared to the same period in 2018. 

The brand has been shortlisted for Young Fashion Brand of the Year at the 2019 Drapers Awards. 

Allen joined Missguided in 2015 and was previously IT director at Ideal Shopping Direct, and head of IT at both Asos and MandM Direct.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.