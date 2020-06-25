Former New Look product merchandising director Jody Plows has joined Nobody’s Child as managing director.

Plows joined the womenswear retailer at the start of the coronavirus pandemic from fashion brand consultancy Horton-Plows Consultancy, where she was managing director between October 2019 and March this year.

Prior to this she was product merchandising director at New Look between 2017 and 2019, and head of merchandising at the retailer from 2015 to 2017.

Plows has also worked in several senior buying and merchandising roles at F&F Clothing, Reiss and River Island.

It comes after Nobody’s Child former CEO John Allen exited in November 2019 after a year in the role. He had joined Nobody’s Child from Missguided, where he was chief technology officer.

Nobody’s Child temporarily closed in March due to Covid-19. The company re-opened the warehouse and website on Tuesday 23 June.