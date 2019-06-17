Noelle Wolf: the brand hoping to 'rewrite' lingerie

Noelle Wolf is the latest lingerie launch seeking to shake-up the market by creating designs that are comfortable, fashionable and female focused.

Former fashion PR Noelle Wolf founded the brand with Ris Fatah, former managing director of luxury lingerie brand Coco de Mer, with the debut collection launching for spring 20.

Wolf describes her goal as to “rewrite the modern woman’s relationship with lingerie”. Styles are manufactured in Germany using high quality lace and silk, as well as advanced bonding and molding techniques, which create a comfortable, supportive base to the collection.

Styles are delicate and minimal, featuring sheer and lace detailing across monochromatic and blush toned items.

The collection is made up of 25 styles in multiple colourways, and sales books for the spring 20 season are open until the end of September. The brand will also launch a direct to consumer site in September, for shoppers to pre-order the spring 20 collection.

Wholesale prices range from £9.50 for briefs to £92 for daywear, such as camisoles, slips, shorts; +447713 185379; noellewolf.com