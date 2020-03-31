Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Non-executive director change at New Look

New Look has appointed Stuart MacKenzie to its board as a non-executive director, following the departure of John Gnodde. 

MacKenzie joins from Ethos Private Equity, where he has been chief executive since 2014. He joined the private equity business in 1998, after spending two years at JP Morgan Chase.

New Look said in a statement: “Stuart has deep experience working with portfolio companies across numerous industries and all aspects of the private equity and venture capital value chain.” 

The appointment comes as the fashion retail industry battles against the economic impact of coronavirus

The retailer has taken measures including requesting a three-month rent holiday, halting all production and recruitment, and delaying all significant Capex projects. 

The retailer has confirmed it is actively pursuing government support including a business rates exemption for 12 months, employee cost support, deferral of tax and national insurance payments, and gaining access to the Covid-19 Corporate Financing Facility

 

 

