Northern Sole eyes international growth with new funding

Licensing and distribution company Northern Sole has secured £2.3m investment to drive its international expansion.

The funding deal is in partnership with retail bank Aldermore.

Co-founder Juls Dawson said: “The investment is being used to drive both domestic and overseas sales and allows us to hold stock to support our growing customer base. International expansion is a real focus especially with the rapid growth of Nicce having a very positive effect on our accessories license.”

Northern Sole owns the global licence for Nicce accessories and Daisy Street’s footwear and accessories. It also runs the UK distribution for Skechers bags and for Nicce’s UK independent business. The company owns slider brand Slydes.

The business was co-founded by Juls Dawson and Eyal Tzabari, director at Slydes, in 2016.