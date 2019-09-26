Nudea: Lingerie's latest inclusive disruptor

Fit centric, feminine and comfortable – Nudea is the latest lingerie brand turning away from traditional lingerie tropes in pursuit of empowering, practical designs and an inclusive brand identity.

Founders Priya Downes and Sophie Morgenthaler met while working together on the launch of Italian inspired, London born brand Fiorucci’s lingerie offer. Nudea was inspired by both women’s pursuit of lingerie that is designed for real women, with a body positive attitude.

An extensive research process underpinned the collection. The brand worked with over 600 women on size and fit research, which resulted in the re-engineering of more than 20 components that make up each bra to ensure the best possible comfort and fit for consumers.

Nudea has also developed a digital “fit quiz” bra fitting tool, which combines user information with AI to discern the best style and size for shoppers based on current fit issues, bust shape and height.

Size inclusivity was a core focus for the brand: knickers will be available in sizes XXS to XXL and bras in sizes 30A to 38E – with F and FF styles sizes added next year and a fuller bust collection in sizes 32-44 F-HH planned to launch for spring 20.

The brand is joining the continuing movement of direct to consumer, online only lingerie brands and will launch its website on 30 September. Looking ahead however, wholesale is in the brand’s future plans for growth.

Retail prices range from £13 for knickers to £42 for bras; 07939015707; nudea.com