Oasis and Warehouse Group chief executive Hash Ladha has stepped down as part of the company’s administration process, Drapers can reveal.

Group chief product officer Paula Stewart also left the business at the time of administration.

Ladha took over the helm at Oasis and Warehouse in 2018, when former CEO Liz Evans departed. He joined the group in 2010 as multichannel director for Oasis, Warehouse, Coast and Karen Millen, before becoming chief operating officer of Oasis in 2013.

Meanwhile, on 9 March the group promoted Warehouse managing director Stewart to the newly created role of chief product officer of both brands. At the same time, group finance director Matt Robinson was promoted to chief financial officer for the group.

It came after Oasis announced in January that managing director Sarah Welsh left the business to join N Brown Group as retail CEO.

Restructuring partners Rob Harding and Richard Hawes of Deloitte were appointed as joint administrators of the group on 15 April and will oversee the restructuring.

The group, comprising Oasis Fashions, Warehouse Fashions, The Idle Man and Bastyan Fashions, employed more than 2,000 people in total in the UK at the time of the appointment.

The process will result in 202 redundancies. A total of 41 head office roles will be retained to assist the administrators and 1,801 employees will be furloughed across head office, stores and concessions.