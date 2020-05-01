Oasis & Warehouse Group: What went wrong?

The collapse of well-loved retailer Oasis and Warehouse Group has come as a huge blow to the industry. So, what went wrong?

Oasis and Warehouse Group has become the latest retail victim on the UK high street, following the closure of all 60 Cath Kidston stores and seven Debenhams stores.

Joint administrators Rob Harding and Richard Hawes of accountancy firm Deloitte announced yesterday that they had been unable to rescue any part of the business, which includes Oasis, Warehouse and The Idle Man, blaming the “extraordinary challenges” of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The group will close its website and all stores and concessions after failing to find a buyer, resulting in 1,803 redundancies.

Certain stock and intellectual property assets, including the brands, associated with the group have been sold to investment and advisory firm Hilco Capital, the former owner of record store HMV.



Since the news was announced, countless “shocked” and “saddened” messages from industry sources have flooded Drapers’ inbox over the past 24 hours, paying tribute to the “sudden loss”.

Dedication from its staff and a strong commitment to its suppliers are just a handful of reasons why the industry is surprised to hear of its downfall.

“I am devastated about the wonderful Oasis and Warehouse brands and the great teams, and wonderful customers that loved them”, one former senior Oasis and Warehouse Group employee told Drapers. “They were unique in handwriting and concept, and will be hugely missed”.

Nick Watkins, director of Spirit Clothing 2000, which supplied Oasis and Warehouse Group, agreed: “As a key supplier to both brands over many years, we are shocked by the sudden loss of both businesses.

“Of course, trade has been exceptionally difficult for bricks-and-mortar retailers for some time, but not once in 10 years had either company been late on a payment. Hash Ladha the [former] group CEO had made sweeping changes to the buying and design team, and the reaction to the early spring product was encouraging. Warehouse, on the contrary, had a great Christmas under the stewardship of Paula Stewart.”



Ladha – who joined the business in 2010 from Asos as group multichannel director across Oasis, Warehouse and then-stablemates Karen Millen and Coast – stepped down with chief product officer Paula Stewart at the beginning of the administration process.

He had made several changes to the group team structure. Last year, former Debenhams buying director Delia Phillips became buying director; and associate director of womenswear creative at Ted Baker, Michelle Evatt, joined as design director.

He also had a “masterplan” for the future of the business, which he revealed in an interview with Drapers in September 2019. The expansion plans included new channels to market, category expansion, the addition of menswear and acquiring new brands, such as Idle Man, building on the strong foundations already in place across both brands.

“I’m shocked because it had big plans for expansion, and I thought there was interest from buyers,” one high street womenswear CEO said.

Mark Ashton, founder and CEO of The Little Mistress Group, which stocked items on the Oasis website, agreed: “It’s very sad about Oasis. I know there were many bidders and there must have been reasons that no deal went through – it must have been more complicated.”

At the end of March, the group had appointed “Big Four” auditor Deloitte to help conduct a potential sale of the business. Drapers understands the group was not looking for a sale amid its three-year turnaround plan but had been approached by a potential buyer.

Drapers understands that supermarket giant Sainsbury’s – Oasis’s concession partner –, Boohoo Group, and a “consortium of retailers” were the final bidders for the group before the administration process began. However, Deloitte said it “became clear that a sale of any part of the business as a going concern would not be possible”, and so the decision was taken to accelerate a sale of some of the group’s assets to Hilco Capital.

“They had a plan in place to sell the business and were performing well across all aspects of the group”, one source close to the situation told Drapers. “Part of the reason for putting the company into administration was so they could access the furlough payments for staff, to try and protect them.”

I have a big feeling finances were way worse than they admitted High street womenswear CEO

However, several industry experts believe it is likely that there was more going on behind the scenes, as the retailer was battling a saturated womenswear market, challenging retail climate, and store expenses (see timeline below).

“I have a big feeling finances were way worse than they admitted”, the high street womenswear CEO said. “I think they were putting out good news stories to get interest in the business – and who could blame them?”

In its most recent financial results, for the 53 weeks to 28 February, group EBITDA increased 20% year on year to £11.5m. Group operating profit was up 35% on 2018 and total sales were up 6.5% to £293.2m. Warehouse completed its turnaround strategy and returned to profitability on a full-year basis.

Retail analyst Mark Pilkington said the collapse was “predictable” amid the coronavirus crisis: “The collapse of the Oasis and Warehouse UK business is unfortunately all too predictable in the current environment.

“Although the group had been making some progress in reducing its losses in the most recent set of accounts (2018-19), its debt levels were very high at £40m, and clearly with no visible end in sight to the lockdown the administrators were unable to find a buyer interested in the UK stores and concessions.”

One womenswear supplier, who did not work with the group, said the collapse was a result of a saturation of womenswear players in the retail market: “I think it was going to happen as the product was competing against the likes of & Other Stories and Zara. They just had not moved forward and were not modern retailers of today.”

The collapse of Oasis and Warehouse comes after rival River Island Holdings-owned womenswear label Harpenne permanently ceased trading less than a year after it was launched. It blamed a “challenging retail backdrop” for its downfall.

Meanwhile, several retail sources have described Hilco Capital’s decision to purchase the brands and inventory but not the website as “odd”, and are unsure what future plans could entail.

Pilkington said: “Hilco’s logic will be to buy the brands and inventory so that it can continue to supply and get license fees from the international franchises. It is slightly odd that they did not buy the online business, which represents around 30% of sales, and would appear to have a better future than the stores.”

At the time of appointment, the business operated from 92 branches across the group’s leasehold stores, and 437 concessions located in third party-retailers.

Suppliers count losses Several Oasis & Warehouse Group suppliers claim to be owed hundreds of thousands of pounds in delivered and cancelled orders, as a result of the administration and coronavirus crisis. “The collapse of Oasis will be another hit to suppliers who are already owed money from cancelled orders because of the coronavirus”, said one supplier. “We’ve not yet heard what will happen about the money owed to us or anything else for that matter, but I’m not optimistic.”

Another Oasis and Warehouse group supplier said: “I imagine that Hilco bought the stock and brand names on behalf of a buyer who wishes to remain anonymous – probably because this retailer is tapping the government for cash right now. But why buy stock without an outlet to sell it? I would not be surprised to see it turn up in the future [within another company’s stores].”

Several industry experts are also optimistic that the retailer will make a comeback.

“These brands have a great following and I refuse to believe there is no interest in continuing them in a leaner operation focusing on wholesale partners, international and their very popular websites”, Watkins said. “I am sure there must be a future for both brands.”

Ashton agreed: “It will be back online for sure. Brands like that can’t disappear. They did most things right.”