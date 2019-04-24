Evatt, who is currently associate director of womenswear creative at Ted Baker, will join the business later this year.

Evatt has worked at Ted Baker since 2005, starting as senior designer. She was appointed head of design in 2016 and to her current role last year.

The appointment is the latest in a series of senior changes at Oasis. Huong Su joined as merchandise director in January, and Delia Phillips will join as buying director this summer.

Sarah Welsh, managing director at Oasis said: “[Michelle] is an amazing, talented designer and leader with a great track record. The impact she will have on the product handwriting is both exciting and strategically aligned with our objectives. Together with Huong and Delia, we believe we have assembled a formidable team, and I very much look forward to working with them all.”