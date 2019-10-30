Oasis launches third-party brands online

Oasis has launched brands from The Little Mistress Group on its website, marking the retailer’s first foray into stocking third-party brands.

The group’s brands, Girls on Film, Little Mistress and Paper Dolls, are all available on the Oasis website.

The Little Mistress Group launched a new online marketplace in March. It currently stocks 26 brands, including Oasis, Sass & Belle, Goddiva, Warehouse, Pretty You London and Divine Grace.

Oasis and Warehouse CEO Hash Ladha said: “This is an interesting test for us to see if there is an appetite other brands on our website. Little Mistress and Paper Dolls bring something different to customers from our own fashion ranges. Oasis Bridesmaids has performed well on Little Mistress, so it seemed like a natural thing to test”.

Little Mistress CEO and founder Mark Ashton added: “Having worked with Oasis and Warehouse in the reverse way for six months, via the Little Mistress marketplace, there is an obvious synergy with our customers, the engagement has been huge for us so reversing the offer and offering our brands on Oasis will be exciting.”